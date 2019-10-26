Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Another Golden Man found in Aktobe region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 October 2019, 11:58
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM An ancient burial site with golden items was discovered in Temir district of Aktobe region.

Archeologists say there was an ancient town in the area of Taskopa village.

«The excavations began in August. We have found 15 burial sites. 4 of them will be examined in the current year. A Golden Man was found in one of them at a depth of 5 meters 70 centimeters. His helmet, belt are covered with gold. We have also found various golden items there. The research will be continued. The burial site dates back to the 5th century BC. It is quite likely that this man was a tribal chief,» Governor of Temir district Zholdas Kalamagambetov said.

photo

photo

The burial ground located in 2km from Taskopa village will be studied in the nearest 3 years. Unfortunately, the main burial site was robbed by grave robbers, he added.

The most famous Golden Man was excavated in Kazakhstan in 1969-1971 at Kurgan burial site. The archeological finding dates back to V-IV centuries BC.

photo

photo

photo

photo

On October 1, 2019, the National Library of Kazakhstan opened the exhibition «The Great Steppe: History and Culture» at the Department of Museums in Kuala-Lumpur, Malaysia. The exhibition will be held till October 31, 2019 as part of the international project «The Gold Man Procession through the Museums of the World.»

photo

