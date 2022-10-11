Another female candidate to run for President of Kazakhstan at Nov 2022 elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another Kazakh woman has been nominated as the candidate for the President of Kazakhstan. This is Saltanat Turssynbekova, well-known public activist, Kazinform reports.

Her candidacy was nominated by Kazakh Analary – Dasturge Zhol public association and was backed by 20 members of the organization at a meeting, and by 18 members who joined the event online.

Saltanat Turssynbekova is the Chairperson of the National Commission for Family and Women’s Affairs. In recent years, she has coordinated projects aimed at fight against domestic violence and its prevention.

Born in 1966, she is a native of Zhambyl region, married, and mother of two children. She has more than 30 years of experience in civil service.

Kazakh Analary – Dasturge Zhol public association will submit Saltanat Turssynbekova’s documents to the Central Election Commission today.



