Another earthquake strikes southeast of Almaty

29 December 2022, 07:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Another earthquake, this time measuring 5.1 on the MPV scale, was registered southeast of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was situated on the border of China and Kyrgyzstan.

The quake hit at a depth of 20 km at 01:17 am Almaty time.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty residents felt the tremors of the earthquake that jolted the territory of Kyrgyzstan on Thursday evening.

Photo: cnbcfm.com