Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Another earthquake strikes southeast of Almaty

29 December 2022, 07:45
Another earthquake strikes southeast of Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Another earthquake, this time measuring 5.1 on the MPV scale, was registered southeast of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was situated on the border of China and Kyrgyzstan.

The quake hit at a depth of 20 km at 01:17 am Almaty time.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty residents felt the tremors of the earthquake that jolted the territory of Kyrgyzstan on Thursday evening.


Photo: cnbcfm.com

Related news
Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty
President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
2 people are dead, 11 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan confirms 263 more COVID cases
Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty
Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan settles for silver at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Almaty
Kazakhstan expands list of visa-free countries to 80 this year
Kazakhstan will always adhere to strict observance of UN Charter - MFA
Tokayev meets with Financial Market Development Agency Chair Madina Abylkassymova
Dimash Kudaibergen awarded Bolashak Presidential Scholarship
President signs law on control over specific goods
News Partner
Popular
1 United Nations Square set to appear in Astana
2 Dimash Kudaibergen awarded Bolashak Presidential Scholarship
3 Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty
4 Prospects for EAEU development discussed in Yerevan
5 Kazakhstan records a surge in COVID cases

News