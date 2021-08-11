Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Another day of showers forecast for Kazakhstan

    11 August 2021, 07:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Northern, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan should brace for another day of scattered showers, thunderstorms, hail and fog. Weather without precipitation and extremely hot weather conditions will be observed in the west of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorms are forecast for North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Zhambyl regions.

    Parts of Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Fervent heat will persist in Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard is declared in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and some areas of Akmola regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3