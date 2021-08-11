Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Another day of showers forecast for Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 August 2021, 07:48
Another day of showers forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Northern, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan should brace for another day of scattered showers, thunderstorms, hail and fog. Weather without precipitation and extremely hot weather conditions will be observed in the west of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are forecast for North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Zhambyl regions.

Parts of Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Fervent heat will persist in Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard is declared in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and some areas of Akmola regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events