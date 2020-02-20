Another cyclone heading towards N Kazakhstan

Go to the main site
    20 February 2020, 20:29

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan witnessed how the weather was getting worse for the past two days, Kazhydromet reports.

    And the blame rests with a big Atlantic cyclone shifting from the north-western part of Russia. It triggered off strong winds and heavy precipitations.

    Currently, the cyclone starts moving northeastwards. Another cyclone is forecast to hit the region till the end of February. It will also cause precipitations and high winds. Air temperature is expected to settle at 0…-5 degrees, and drop to -10 degrees in the nighttime.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
