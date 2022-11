Another candidate joins race for President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Zhumatai Aliyev joins the race for president of Kazakhstan as a candidate of the public association «Khalyk demographiyasy,» Kazinform has learnt from the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

Photo: Keden.kz