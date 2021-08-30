Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Another body found at blasts site in Zhambyl region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 August 2021, 19:17
TARAZ. KAZINFORM One more body was found at the blasts site in Baizak district of Zhambyl region, the Emergencies Situations Ministry’s press service reports. The identity of the body is unknown.

Thus, the death toll of explosions at arms depot climbed to 15. The search for one more is underway.

As earlier reported, the fire broke out at a military unit in Zhambyl region on August 26 at 07:00 p.m. local time. The blaze led to the explosions that entailed multiple victims and injuries at the scene. According to the latest figures, 15 people died and 98 were injured.

The Ministers of Defence and Emergency Situations and the Defence Ministry’s commission are at the scene of the of the accident.

On August 27 the Head of State held a meeting on the blasts in Zhambyl region and charged to set up an interdepartmental state commission. The governmental commission for elimination of consequences of the fire and blasts that rocked on August 26 in the military unit will estimate damages.

Due to the tragic event in Baizak district of Zhambyl region which left multiple victims, the Head of State declared August 29 the National Mourning Day.

«The military and rescuers who died there demonstrated true heroism and commitment. They will be always remembered,» the Twitter account of the President reads.


