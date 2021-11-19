Another batch of Pfizer vaccine delivered to Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Another batch of Comirnaty Pfizer vaccine has been delivered to Almaty city on November 18. The batch consisted of 266,760 doses, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan has procured 4.2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine was developed jointly by Pfizer (U.S.) and BioNTech (Germany). It requires two shots given between 3 weeks apart.

All doses of the delivered vaccine will be distributed between the regions of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Kazakhstan on November 10. The vaccination with the vaccine is currently underway across the country.



