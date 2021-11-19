Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Another batch of Pfizer vaccine delivered to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 November 2021, 21:27
Another batch of Pfizer vaccine delivered to Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Another batch of Comirnaty Pfizer vaccine has been delivered to Almaty city on November 18. The batch consisted of 266,760 doses, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan has procured 4.2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine was developed jointly by Pfizer (U.S.) and BioNTech (Germany). It requires two shots given between 3 weeks apart.

All doses of the delivered vaccine will be distributed between the regions of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Kazakhstan on November 10. The vaccination with the vaccine is currently underway across the country.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri