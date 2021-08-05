Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Another batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Atyrau

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 August 2021, 17:45
Another batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 28,600 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus were delivered to Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

18,600 doses of the 1st component and 10,000 doses of the 2nd component of Sputnik V vaccine were delivered to the regional pharmaceuticals’ storage facility for further distribution.

Besides, 990 doses of homegrown QazVac vaccine were delivered to the region the other day.

As earlier reported, the number of coronavirus cases in the region hit 7,000.

For the past 24 hours 397 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the region, the healthcare department reports.265 of them were registered in the city of Atyrau. 257 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last day. As of today 5,292 people are receiving outpatient treatment, 198 staying in the modular hospital, 194 at regional hospital #2, 409 in district hospitals, 109 in the cardiac centre, 417 in the Tengiz oilfield hospital.

As earlier reported, the region is in the high COVID-19 risk ‘dark red zone’.


