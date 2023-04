Another accident occurs at Ridder Thermal Power Plant

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Another accident occurred at the Ridder Thermal Power Plant in the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Mayor’s Office, one of the boilers at the Thermal Power Plant went out of order on the night of April 18.

«We immediately connected a standby boiler facility. The temperature in the heating system will gradually increase,» a statement reads.