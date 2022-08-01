Qazaq TV
Another 24 die due to rains, floods in Pakistan
KARACHI. KAZINFORM - Torrential rains and floods have killed another 24 people across Pakistan and its controlled part of Kashmir over the past 24 hours, officials and local media reported on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 10 people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the Rawlakot district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on late Sunday night, the regional government said.

A woman and her two minor daughters were killed in another roof collapse in the Mardan district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local broadcaster Dunya News reported.

A total of 12 people were killed in rain-related accidents in the province over the past 24 hours.

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and southern parts of Punjab provinces are the worst-hit regions where massive downpours and flashfloods have forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes for safety.

Rescue workers backed by army troops are struggling to cope with the growing number of victims due to incessant rains and flooding in several parts of Balochistan and southern Punjab where people have taken refuge in tents along the main roads and higher grounds.

In Balochistan alone, some 145 people have lost their lives during the ongoing monsoon spell that struck the province in June, according to the provincial disaster management authority.


