Annual Tokyo fireworks festival to be held for 1st time in 4 years

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 April 2023, 09:53
Annual Tokyo fireworks festival to be held for 1st time in 4 years Photo: english.kyodonews.net

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A major annual firework festival in Tokyo will be held this summer for the first time in four years after the display was repeatedly canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event's organizer said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

The Sumida River Fireworks Festival, considered a mainstay summer event in the Japanese capital, is slated to be held on July 29. The festival was greenlit ahead of the government's decision to downgrade COVID-19 as a common disease next month.

«We would like people to be able to relax and have fun at the event for the first time in four years,» a spokesperson said.

Around 20,000 fireworks will be set off, with the display expected to attract about 950,000 people, according to the organizer.

Restrictions for events will be scrapped when the government downgrades the legal status of COVID-19 to Class 5, or the same category as seasonal influenza, on May 8.

The disease is currently designated as a special category equivalent to or stricter than Class 2, which covers infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, under the law.

The organizer said it will adhere to government policy in preventing the spread of infection.


