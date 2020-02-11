Annual job fair for Kazakh students hosted in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM The third annual Job Fair for Kazakh students of the final year of bachelor’s and master’s degrees took place at the University College London. The event was organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK, the Kazakhstan PhD Association in the UK, as well as the UCL Kazakh Society and was supported by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London informs.

The job fair is an annual event organised by the Embassy where Kazakh students in the UK communicate directly with the representatives of leading Kazakh and international employer companies.

More than 130 Kazakh students who arrived in London from all over the UK attended the event. Most of them are holders of the Bolashaq international scholarship completing their master’s degrees in the UK. Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, the AIFC Bureau for Continuing Professional Development (AIFC BCPD), BI Group Holding and Shell Kazakhstan took part in the job fair as potential employers.

In his opening remarks, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov noted that the government places special emphasis on supporting and promoting the youth. This is evidenced by the recently created Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, the «El Umiti» and «Qamkorlyq» initiatives of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy and other programmes. He also spoke about the events hosted by the Embassy for Kazakh students, including the upcoming Third Central Asian Research Forum on Sustainable Development and Innovation and a specialised job fair for lawyers.

The representatives of Shell Kazakhstan – Production Excellence Manager Matthew Molyneux and Government and External Relations Adviser Assel Ibrayeva – spoke in detail about the Shell Graduate Programme.

AIFC BCPD Deputy Chief Executive Officer Assiya Karibay presented the AIFC structure, the BCPD’s role in the company’s ecosystem, as well as training and internship programmes for fresh graduates.

Representatives of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund spoke about the Fund’s work, the requirements and stages of employment, the Samruk Qyzmet online job platform and the Zhas Orken development programme for young professionals.

The Deputy Director of BI Group Holding Bakhtiyar Pirmakhanov shared the insights of working in one of Kazakhstan’s largest construction holdings, spoke about the training system and shared real life stories of employees growing from interns to shareholders.

In addition to official presentations, the event participants had the opportunity to meet in person and ask questions to the representatives of potential employers, take part in case studies and pass preliminary interviews to fill vacant positions.

In 2021, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK plans to hold the next job fair with the participation of major UK companies operating in Kazakhstan. The initiative is aimed at fulfilling the companies’ obligation to increase the share of local employees in Kazakhstan offices.



