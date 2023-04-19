Go to the main site
    Annual inflation slows down to 18.1% in Kazakhstan

    19 April 2023, 11:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes a slowdown in inflation due to the implementation of joint measures of the Government and the National Bank, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said today at the meeting held to discuss the country’s socio-economic development.

    As Alikhan Smailov said, price stabilization remains one of the most important tasks for the Government and local executive bodies. «Together with the National Bank we implement a set of measures to control and reduce inflation,» he noted, Kazinform reports.

    As a result, annual inflation in the country slowed down to 18.1%.

    In the past four weeks, the government has not registered increase in prices for socially vital foodstuffs, he added.

    «This year, our objective is to decrease inflation twofold,» he stressed.

    Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the meeting on the country’s socio-economic development in Astana.

    Those attending the meeting are the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, speakers of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, heads of state bodies accountable to the President, members of the Government, mayors of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, governors of regions and districts, heads of parliamentary factions, Senate and Majilis committees, as well as chairpersons of regional and district maslikhats.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
