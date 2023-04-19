Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Annual inflation slows down to 18.1% in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 April 2023, 11:14
Annual inflation slows down to 18.1% in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes a slowdown in inflation due to the implementation of joint measures of the Government and the National Bank, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said today at the meeting held to discuss the country’s socio-economic development.

As Alikhan Smailov said, price stabilization remains one of the most important tasks for the Government and local executive bodies. «Together with the National Bank we implement a set of measures to control and reduce inflation,» he noted, Kazinform reports.

As a result, annual inflation in the country slowed down to 18.1%.

In the past four weeks, the government has not registered increase in prices for socially vital foodstuffs, he added.

«This year, our objective is to decrease inflation twofold,» he stressed.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the meeting on the country’s socio-economic development in Astana.

Those attending the meeting are the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, speakers of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, heads of state bodies accountable to the President, members of the Government, mayors of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, governors of regions and districts, heads of parliamentary factions, Senate and Majilis committees, as well as chairpersons of regional and district maslikhats.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day