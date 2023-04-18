Go to the main site
    Annual inflation slows down in March in Kazakhstan

    18 April 2023, 18:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan saw the annual inflation stand at 18.1% in March, slowing down from February’s 21.3%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The high annual inflation rate was recorded in the capital of Astana, as well as Mangistau and North Kazakhstan regions.

    In March, growth in prices for foods slowed down to 20.5% year-on-year (26.2% in February), with Mangistau region reporting the highest growth of 26.8% and Almaty the lowest – 18.7%.

    Prices for non-food commodities rose on average by 18.1% year-on-year, with the highest increase reported in Astana – 28.7%, and the lowest in Almaty region - 13.6%.

    The growth rate for paid services moderated to 14.4% year-on-year (15.0% in February), with Akmola, Mangistau, and Ulytau regions seeing 17.8%, and Astana – 11.0%.

    Last month, the country reported the monthly inflation of 0.9%, remaining above the historical average.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

