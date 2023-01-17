Annual inflation rate 11.6% in December in Italy, says ISTAT

17 January 2023, 18:15

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's annual inflation rate dropped slightly to 11.6% in December, down from 11.8% in November, ISTAT said on Tuesday, confirming the figure given in its preliminary estimate the 11.8% figure, which was also the inflation rate in October, was the highest level since the rate was 11.9% in March 1984.

The national statistics agency said its consumer price index was up 0.3% in December in month-on-month terms, ANSA reports.

ISTAT said the average annual inflation rate was 8.1% last year, compared to 1.9% in 2021, largely because of soaring energy prices.

That is the highest average for the year since it was 9.2% in 1985

