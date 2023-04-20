Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Annual inflation down to 6.9% in euro area

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 April 2023, 14:22
Annual inflation down to 6.9% in euro area

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The euro area annual inflation rate was 6.9% in March 2023, down from 8.5% in February. A year earlier, the rate was 7.4%. European Union annual inflation was 8.3% in March 2023, down from 9.9% in February.

A year earlier, the rate was 7.8%, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, WAM reports.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (2.9%), Spain (3.1%) and the Netherlands (4.5%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (25.6%), Latvia (17.2%) and Czechia (16.5%). Compared with February, annual inflation fell in twenty-five Member States and rose in two. In March, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+3.12 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+2.10 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+1.71 pp) and energy (-0.05 pp).


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh saiga researcher wins Whitley Awards 2023
Kazakh saiga researcher wins Whitley Awards 2023
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Kazakh Government and UNDP present Eighth National Communication under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
Kazakh Government and UNDP present Eighth National Communication under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
Peace and accord must not be empty slogans – President
Peace and accord must not be empty slogans – President
Kazakhstan People’s Assembly to award citizens contributing to strengthening nation's unity
Kazakhstan People’s Assembly to award citizens contributing to strengthening nation's unity
April 27. Today's Birthdays
April 27. Today's Birthdays
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev
Rains to douse west of Kazakhstan Apr 27
Rains to douse west of Kazakhstan Apr 27