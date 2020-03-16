Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Annual commodity turnover with Uzbekistan exceeds $2.7 bln

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 March 2020, 12:36
Annual commodity turnover with Uzbekistan exceeds $2.7 bln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. In January - December 2019 trade between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan amounted to USD2.75 billion, an increase of 10.6% compared with January – December 2018 (USD2.49 billion), Kazinform reported with the reference to finprom.kz.

The main share of goods turnover (72%) falls to export. Thus, in 12 months Kazakhstan has delivered goods and services to Uzbekistan worth USD2 billion, while the decline over the year amounted to 8.7%. At the same time, imports from Uzbekistan reached USD771.2 million which is 20.6% higher than in the previous year. At the end of the third quarter of 2019 Kazakhstan's external liabilities to Uzbek investors reached USD210.35 million, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2018.

As of 1st of March 1154 thousand legal entities, branches and representative offices with Uzbek participation operate in Kazakhstan. Almost all of these companies are represented by small enterprises, with the exception of one (large business). The majority of operating enterprises (74.4%) operate in three regions of Kazakhstan including Akmola (517 enterprises), Aktobe (189) and Almaty (152).


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning