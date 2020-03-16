Annual commodity turnover with Uzbekistan exceeds $2.7 bln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. In January - December 2019 trade between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan amounted to USD2.75 billion, an increase of 10.6% compared with January – December 2018 (USD2.49 billion), Kazinform reported with the reference to finprom.kz.

The main share of goods turnover (72%) falls to export. Thus, in 12 months Kazakhstan has delivered goods and services to Uzbekistan worth USD2 billion, while the decline over the year amounted to 8.7%. At the same time, imports from Uzbekistan reached USD771.2 million which is 20.6% higher than in the previous year. At the end of the third quarter of 2019 Kazakhstan's external liabilities to Uzbek investors reached USD210.35 million, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2018.

As of 1st of March 1154 thousand legal entities, branches and representative offices with Uzbek participation operate in Kazakhstan. Almost all of these companies are represented by small enterprises, with the exception of one (large business). The majority of operating enterprises (74.4%) operate in three regions of Kazakhstan including Akmola (517 enterprises), Aktobe (189) and Almaty (152).