Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka

OSAKA. KAZINFORM - An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public, Kyodo reports.

A total of 339 cherry trees of 140 varieties line a 560-meter long path on the grounds of the head office, according to the organization.

Visitors were seen taking photos of the blossoms as Japan Mint workers gave live music performance.

«I like how we can compare different types of cherry blossoms with pink flowers or yellow flowers,» said Rieko Sawai, a 65-year-resident of Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, who visited the site with her mother.

Prior registration is required to attend the event running through April 13. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekends.