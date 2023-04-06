Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2023, 12:32
Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka Photo: english.kyodonews.net

OSAKA. KAZINFORM - An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public, Kyodo reports.

A total of 339 cherry trees of 140 varieties line a 560-meter long path on the grounds of the head office, according to the organization.

Visitors were seen taking photos of the blossoms as Japan Mint workers gave live music performance.

«I like how we can compare different types of cherry blossoms with pink flowers or yellow flowers,» said Rieko Sawai, a 65-year-resident of Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, who visited the site with her mother.

Prior registration is required to attend the event running through April 13. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekends.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox