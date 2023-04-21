Anniversaries of Temirbek Zhurgenov and Zhumat Shanin celebrated in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national opera gem – Yevgeny Brusilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek to Gabit Mussrepov’s libretto was featured for the audience at Astana Opera on April 18 and 19.

The performance was dedicated to important anniversaries of prominent cultural figures – the 125th anniversary of Temirbek Zhurgenov and the 130th anniversary of Zhumat Shanin, Kazinform cites the press service of Astana Opera.

«We dedicated the performance of the operatic masterpiece to well-known personalities who had a tremendous impact on the development of Kazakh art and made a huge contribution to the implementation of the first production of Qyz Zhibek in 1934. With these performances, we pay tribute to the memory of Temirbek Zhurgenov, on whose initiative the opera was written, and Zhumat Shanin, who was the stage director along with Kurmanbek Zhandarbekov. It is also worth noting that these performances at our opera house were marked by significant debuts of bright vocalists: on the first performance day, Talgat Allabirinov, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee, took the stage for the first time as Tolegen, and a day later, the opera house’s soloist Yelena Ganzha made her debut as Qarlyghash,» the conductor of the performance, Ruslan Baimurzin, said.

The Astana Opera soloist Yelena Ganzha has taken the stage in this opera more than once as Duriya, and now she has brilliantly presented Qarlyghash.

«I really like my heroine, and therefore I have long wanted to perform this part, to show Qarlyghash’s warm sisterly feelings for Tolegen, the way she supports her brother, helps him, instructs and reassures him. There is also an amazing aria with a wonderful melody, which makes it possible to open up musically and show the beauty of the voice. To make the sound perfect, considerable work was done on pronunciation, since all operas are performed in the original language, and I sincerely thank our accompanists for their help, for instructing me, giving advice and making insightful comments. I must say that direct participation in the staging process helps in portraying the character, because in this way you gradually grow along with the production. It is very important to know the director’s goals and tasks, to understand what exactly he wanted from this character. Therefore, I strongly advise novice singers to always attend the staging of productions, write down the director’s comments, make notes, as this will come in handy in the future if you dream of some part in a certain production,» Yelena Ganzha noted.

«Taking the stage in a new part is always exciting, the desire to reveal your heroine as best as possible, to get into character, to show their personality from a new side, unlike all other interpretations, to bring something of your own into the portrayal. Fortunately, the part fit me like a dress that you put on and it is «yours». Certainly, each new part always means growth. Throughout our creative journey, we inevitably strive to better ourselves, improve, reveal new facets of skill,» the soloist added.

For the young, promising tenor Talgat Allabirinov, his performance as Tolegen was the first main role on the big stage.

«I looked forward to this day with impatience and enthusiasm, hoping and believing that everything will be at the highest level, because the performance of the first main part is an important page in my artistic career. My friends, colleagues – soloists, choir, orchestra, conductor, gave me great support, which gave me strength. From the very first day at the opera house, I was struck by the atmosphere of kindness and consideration that prevails here: everyone is very responsive, ready to help, wishing good luck, and rejoicing at the arrival of new creative youth. I am sure that your further path as an artist will continue exactly as you perform your first main part, and this is how you will be perceived by art connoisseurs, viewers and colleagues, so it was important here to make a good first impression and not «fall flat on my face,» Talgat Allabirinov shared.

The vocalist noted that he liked the character of Tolegen since childhood, and he was first introduced to this hero when he and his grandmother watched the film Qyz Zhibek on TV for the first time. The hero’s honesty, openness, fidelity to love and devotion to his people are close to the artist, and he happily prepared to go onstage.

«Since Yevgeny Brusilovsky wrote the opera based on the best examples of Kazakh songs, works from the heritage of folk composers, there are no rhythmic difficulties and it was necessary to sing freely, as you feel, while maintaining vocal proficiency. In my opinion, this is the most beautiful production of the opera Qyz Zhibek. I would like to note that all the national productions in the opera house’s repertoire are created at the highest artistic level, with magnificent sets, costumes, 3D projections, so they have such a powerful effect on the viewers, striking them to the core,» the artist said.

It should be added that on April 19, the principal soloist of the opera company Meir Bainesh performed Tolegen, and on April 18, the opera house’s soloist Assem Sembina presented her vision of Qarlyghash.

On different days, Astana Opera’s brilliant soloists and young talented artists of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy portrayed the heroes of the opera.

Madina Islamova and Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva took the stage as the beautiful Zhibek, Talgat Galeyev prepared the role of Bekezhan. Shege – Beimbet Tanarykov, Bazarbai – Bolat Yessimkhanov, Zhanat Shybykbayev, Qamqa – Gulzhanat Sapakova, Batsayi – Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Saltanat Muratbekova, Duriya – Aigerim Amanzholova, Ulpan Aubakirova. Principal choirmaster is Yerzhan Dautov, assistant stage director is Yerenbak Toikenov, head of the children’s choir is Altynganym Akhmetova, and the opera company director is Azamat Zheltyrguzov.



