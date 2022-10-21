21 October 2022, 10:58

Anna Danilina strolls into quarterfinals at Guadalajara Open Akron

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No.1 doubles player Anna Danilina in a duo with Beatriz Haddad Maia crashed Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk in the second-round match at the now-running Guadalajara Open Akron with a score of 3:6, 7:5, 10:8, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

Next Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia will play vs Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Photo: ktf.kz