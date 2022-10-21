Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Anna Danilina strolls into quarterfinals at Guadalajara Open Akron
21 October 2022, 10:58

Anna Danilina strolls into quarterfinals at Guadalajara Open Akron

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No.1 doubles player Anna Danilina in a duo with Beatriz Haddad Maia crashed Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk in the second-round match at the now-running Guadalajara Open Akron with a score of 3:6, 7:5, 10:8, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

Next Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia will play vs Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Photo: ktf.kz

Related news
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships
Another Kazakh boxer reaches 2022 Asian Championships finals
Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Champs
Read also
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit
TV debates of presidential candidates to be held today
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

News

Archive