Anna Danilina reaches 2022 W25 Tauranga quarterfinals

21 December 2022, 10:57
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anna Danilina is playing at the 2022 W25 Tauranga tournament in New Zealand, where she has stormed into the quarterfinals, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In the round of 8, Danilina beat home player Renee Zhang with the score 6:2, 6:0. In the next round, she defeated another New Zealander tennis player Elyse Tse – 6:1, 6:3.

In the quarterfinals, No. 3-seeded Danilina will face No.8-seeded Catherine Aulia from Australia.

Photo: ktf.kz


Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News