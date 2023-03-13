Anna Danilina out of Indian Wells Masters 1st Round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Asia Muhammad of the U.S. were defeated in the women’s doubles first-round play at the now-running Indian Wells Masters in California, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani crashed them in two sets with a score of 6-1, 6-3.

Anna Danilina is Kazakhstan’s No.1 doubles player ranking 25th in the world.