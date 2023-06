ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina is of a good start at the WTA 500 doubles tournament on indoor hard courts in the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil was vicious over the Czech-Chinese tandem Renata Voráčová and Wang Xiyu in two sets 6-2, 6-4.

The Kazakhstan ranks 21st in the WTA doubles rankings.

Photo: sports.kz