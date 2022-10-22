Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed in doubles Anna Danilina advanced to the semifinal of the WTA 1000 tennis tournament in the city of Guadalajara, Mexico, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina paired with Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil defeated the Merican dup Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinal of the Guadalajara Open Akron.

The Kazakh-Brazilian tandem is to take on Czech Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková in the semifinal of the tennis tournament.





Photo: ktf.kz