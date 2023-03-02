Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches doubles tennis tournament semis in Kazakh capital

2 March 2023, 21:14
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches doubles tennis tournament semis in Kazakh capital Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina secured a berth in the semifinal of the ITF World Tennis Tour BeeTV 40 Women's doubles tournament taking place in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The tournament top seeded pair Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Iryna Shymanovich of Belarus stunned a Thai duo of Peangtarn Plipuech and Luksika Kumkhum in two sets 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinal of the BeeTV 40 Women's doubles event in Astana.

photo

The Kazakh-Belarusian pair is to take on Dutch Yasmine Mansouri and Bibiane Schoofs in the semifinal of the doubles tournament.

Another Kazakhstani Gozal Ainitdinova lost to Chloé Paquet of France 6-7 (3-7), 0-6 in the BeeTV 40 Women's singles. The Kazakhstani tennis player paired with Ekaterina Maklakova was defeated by Vitalia Diatchenko and Anastasia Tikhonova of Russia 6-7 (5-7), 3-6 in the BeeTV 40 Women's doubles.

photo

Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan and Martyna Kubka of Poland lost to the tournament’s second seeded pair Na-Lae Han and Su Jeong Jang of South Korea.

photo

Earlier it was reported that Astana will host the ITF World Tennis Tour BeeTV 40 Women's and BeeTV 60 Women's tournaments with a prize fund of $100,000 from February 27 through March 12, 2023.


