Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan out of WTA Finals group stage

6 November 2022, 10:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia ended her run in the round robin stage of the WTA Finals, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia finished the WTA Finals group stage with a 7-6, 4-6, 8-10 lost to Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jeļena Ostapenko of Latvia.


