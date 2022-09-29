29 September 2022, 21:14

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan advances to Emilia-Romagna Open quarterfinal

PARMA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Czech Jesika Malečková won the second-round match at the WTA Tour event in Parma, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Anna Danilina and Jesika Malečková won over the Czech duo Anastasia Dețiuc and Miriam Kolodziejová 6-6, 4-6 in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open.

The match lasted for one hour and two minutes.

The Kazakh-Czech pair hit three aces, made no double faults, won three points, and two games in a row.

Photo: sports.kz