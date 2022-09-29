Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan advances to Emilia-Romagna Open quarterfinal
29 September 2022, 21:14

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan advances to Emilia-Romagna Open quarterfinal

PARMA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Czech Jesika Malečková won the second-round match at the WTA Tour event in Parma, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Anna Danilina and Jesika Malečková won over the Czech duo Anastasia Dețiuc and Miriam Kolodziejová 6-6, 4-6 in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open.

The match lasted for one hour and two minutes.

The Kazakh-Czech pair hit three aces, made no double faults, won three points, and two games in a row.


Photo: sports.kz

Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kazakhstan to vie for gold U23 World Wrestling Championships
Skatov reaches Challenger Dove Men+Care Coquimbo 2 semifinals
Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan claims bronze at 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 N Kazakhstan to plant over 6 mln young plants

News

Archive