NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed in doubles Anna Danilina paired with Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus is off to a good start at the Credit One Charleston Open, Kaiznform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Anna Danilina and Aliaksandra Sasnovich defeated Slovak Tereza Mihalíková and Czech Květa Peschke 6-3, 6-3.

The duo is to take on the tournament's top-seeded American Caroline Dolehide and Chinese Zhang Shuai in the quarterfinal of the Charleston Open.