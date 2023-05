ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No.1 doubles tennis player Anna Danilina in a duo with Aliona Bolsova lost to Arantxa Rus and Angela Fita Boluda in the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the Catalonia Open WTA 125 in Reus, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

They lost in three sets 3:6, 6:2, 8:10.