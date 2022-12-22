Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Anna Danilina fails to advance at tennis event in New Zealand

22 December 2022, 22:04
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Anna Danilina failed in the quarterfinal of the W25 Tauranga 2022 Tennis Tournament in New Zealand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina lost to Catherine Aulia of Australia 4-6, 4-6 in the quarterfinal of the tennis event in Tauranga, New Zealand.

The Kazakhstani is ranked 504th in the WTA singles ranking, while her Australian opponent, 18yo, 941st.

Photo: sports.kz


Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
