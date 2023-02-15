Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Anna Danilina fails at the start of Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2023

15 February 2023, 07:50
Anna Danilina fails at the start of Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2023

DOHA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 in women’s doubles Anna Danilina played in the first round match of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2023, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In a duo with Brazilian Luisa Stefani, she played vs. Mexican/Chinese tandem Giuliana Olmos/Shuai Zhang and lost in three sets with the score 5:7, 6:4, 7:10.

The Kazakh/Brazilian pair hit one ace and made four double faults. Besides, Danilina and Stefani won six points and four consecutive games.

Photo: ktf.kz



Related news
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January

News