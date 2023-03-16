Ankara hosted meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Turkic States

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov attended the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States. The CFM was held on the eve of the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States titled «Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Assistance» with the participation of heads of OTS member and observer states, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

This Summit was convened to support the Turkish people affected by the devastating earthquake that occurred in the southeast of Türkiye in February 2023. In this regard, special attention was paid to the issues of prompt interaction of the competent authorities of the member States of the OTS in emergency situations and rapid response to new natural disasters.





In his speech, Umarov supported the importance of concluding an agreement on the establishment of a civil protection mechanism between the relevant authorities of the OTS member States, which is becoming especially relevant in the light of the increased frequency of natural and man-made disasters.





In accordance with the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, put forward at the Samarkand OTS Summit in November 2022, the head of the Kazakh delegation spoke in favor of the need to establish the institute of Permanent Representatives of the parties to the OTS as soon as possible in order to improve the effectiveness of the Organization.

During the event, issues related to the agenda of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS, as well as draft documents planned to be signed during the Summit were also discussed.