    Anfimov to head CIS observation mission to Kazakhstan elections

    15 February 2023, 15:06

    MINSK. KAZINFORM First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Leonid Anfimov will head the observation mission for the snap elections to the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. His candidacy was approved by the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS Member Nations at the Statutory and other Bodies of the Commonwealth, BelTA learned from the CIS Executive Committee press office.

    The observation mission was invited by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It will monitor the election campaign scheduled for 19 March. The mission is currently being formed, BelTA reports.

    The CIS Executive Committee distributed invitations among CIS member states to submit their nominations to the election observation mission.


    Photo: CIS Executive Committee

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

