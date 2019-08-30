Andy Brydon Public Talk in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On September 6, Andy Brydon, a recognized curator, producer and creative director of Curated Place, an international art organization specializing in activating public spaces, will speak to all comers as part of the Creative Producers program.

Andy designed major projects independently and for partners such as the Manchester City Council, The Nordic Council, Aberdeen City Council, Essential Edinburgh, and Visit Reykjavik, bringing culture to the center of the urban environment. He also carried out large commercial public programs, including the Kew’s Family Festivals at the Royal Botanic Garden, Light Installation on St. Andrew, in Edinburgh; Reykjavik Winter Light Festival and North Atlantic Pavilion at the Liverpool Biennale in 2012, the official website of the British Council Kazakhstan reads.

At Public Talk, Andy Brydon will present a history of how his organisation Curated Place has grown from a one-man operation into a company now producing multiple festivals in multiple countries. Looking at how he and his team have developed their network, profile and relationships with artist, institutions and clients he’ll explore the increasing importance of culture and creative production to the vitaltiy of cities

Date and time: September 6, 15.00 – 16.30.

Location: Transforma Str. Bayzakova, 280, SmArt.Point, 1st floor, Almaty.

Register here.