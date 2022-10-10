Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan loses at 2022 Firenze Open
10 October 2022, 21:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev paired with Japan’s Ben McLachlan lost at the ATP Tour 250 doubles event in Florence, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubyev and Japan’s Ben McLachlan lost to the Italian duo Lorenzo Sonego and Andrea Vavassori in two sets 5-7, 2-6 in the 1/8 finals of the 2022 Firenze Open. The match lasted for one hour and 21 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakh-Japanese pair fired one ace, made three double faults, as well as won six points and one game in a row.


Photo: sports.kz




