    Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan jumps to 28th spot in ATP Doubles Ranking

    1 November 2021, 14:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has issued its updated singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Novak Djokovic of Serbia keeps his title of the world’s top player in the world according to the ATP. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is third.

    In the ATP’s Singles Ranking Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik dropped two spots to rank 36th. Dmitry Popko and Mikhail Kukushkin now rank 171st and 177th.

    Croatian Nikola Mektić, Mate Pavić, and British Joe Salisbury top the ATP Doubles Ranking.

    Andrey Golubev reached his personal best after climbing to 28th spot (up seven spots) in the ATP Doubles Ranking.

    Bublik remains 51st. Aleksandr Nedovyesov moved up one spot to 75th, while Kukushkin was down to rank 132nd.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
