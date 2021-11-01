Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan jumps to 28th spot in ATP Doubles Ranking

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 November 2021, 14:14
Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan jumps to 28th spot in ATP Doubles Ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has issued its updated singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia keeps his title of the world’s top player in the world according to the ATP. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is third.

In the ATP’s Singles Ranking Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik dropped two spots to rank 36th. Dmitry Popko and Mikhail Kukushkin now rank 171st and 177th.

Croatian Nikola Mektić, Mate Pavić, and British Joe Salisbury top the ATP Doubles Ranking.

Andrey Golubev reached his personal best after climbing to 28th spot (up seven spots) in the ATP Doubles Ranking.

Bublik remains 51st. Aleksandr Nedovyesov moved up one spot to 75th, while Kukushkin was down to rank 132nd.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku