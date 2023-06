NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev failed to advance at the Wimbledon doubles 2022, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan paired with Denys Molchanov of Ukraine was defeated by Spanish Pedro Martínez and Australian John-Patrick Smith 3-6, 6-7, 4-6. The 1/32-final match lasted for two hours and 10 minutes.