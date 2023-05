Andrey Golubev eases into Turin Challenger finals

TURIN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev and Denys Molchanov beat Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlásek in the men’s doubles semifinals at Turin Challenger, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The clash lasted for 1 hour and 24 minutes to end with a score of 6:4, 5:7, 10:5.