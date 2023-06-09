Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Andrey Golubev eases into Heilbronner Neckarcup semis

    9 June 2023, 08:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine beat Jonathan Eysseric and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the men’s doubles quarter-final clash at the now-running Challenger Heilbronn in Germany, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    The match ended with a score of 6:4, 7:6.

    On their way to the semifinals, they also defeated Pavel Kotov and Damir Džumhur in the Round of 16.

    Heilbronner Neckarcup cash prize stands at 145,000 euros. The winners will earn 8,444 euros each and 125 ranking points.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy