Andrey Golubev advances to quarterfinal of Indian Wells

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev paired with German Alexander Zverev took on Marcelo Arévalo of Honduras and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in the second round of the ATP 1000 Masters tournament - the Indian Wells, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and German Alexander Zverev defeated Marcelo Arévalo of Honduras and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Indian Wells. The match lasted for one hour and 30 minutes.

In the quarterfinal, the Kazakh-German duo is to take on American Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.