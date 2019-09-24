Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Andrej Danko points out growing authority of MSEAP

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 September 2019, 14:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The countries of Eurasia are facing a number of tasks which can be settled by joining efforts only. Chairman of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Andrej Danko said at the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments on «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership» in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The inter-parliamentary gathering provides a good chance to discuss cooperation between Europe and Asia. The development in this geopolitical space impacts the global community. For this reason, our regular meetings gain more and more importance,» said Mr. Danko.

The speaker noted that the growing authority of the forum is proved by the fact that 19 countries only participated in the 1st MSEAP in Moscow, while today their number rose to 65.

«The countries of Eurasia have been set a number of tasks which can be settled by joining efforts only. I mean the issues of economic collaboration and development, security and stability in the region. The international cooperation including the cooperation among the national parliaments is a key condition for the solution of these problems,» he pointed out.

EurAsEC   Eurasia  
