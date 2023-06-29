Ancient Taraz, Ancient Olympia building ties

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Mayor of the city of Ancient Olympia George Georgiopoulos has visited Kazakhstan’s Taraz, Kazinform reports.

As the regional akimat informed, Governor Nurzhan Nurzhigitov received the guest. Those attending the meeting were Co-chairpersons of the Hellenic-Kazakh Business Council Thomas Lamnidis and Zhaksybek Kulekeyev as well as Advisor at the Kazakh Embassy in Greece Bakytzhan Suiindikov.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation in various spheres. Special attention was given to boosting trade-economic and investment interaction in priority sectors, cultural-humanitarian interaction and cooperation in education and sport.

«Both Taraz and Ancient Olympia are the cities with centuries-long history and culture. We are ready to build cooperation both in tourism and in industry and renewable energy sources,» Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.

George Georgiopoulos expressed confidence in further strengthening the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece, including at the regional level.

Located on the Peloponnesian peninsula, Ancient Olympia has a centuries-long history and culture, one of the oldest cities in the world. Namely here the Olympic Games originated more than 2,500. The ruins of the city have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

George Georgiopoulos will also visit Ancient Taraz Historical and Ethnocultural Complex, Anaga Tagzym Centre, Karakhan, Aisha Bibi, Babaja Khatun mausoleums, Tekturmas Ethno-Historical Complex, as well as gymnastics and table tennis centers.

According to the regional statistics department, commodity turnover between Zhambyl region and Greece made 3.3 million US dollars in 2022.