Ancient settlements unearthed in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM «Medieval settlements were discovered in the territory of East Kazakhstan,» archeologist Abdesh Toleubai told Kazinform.

The ancient site was unearthed along Zhinishke River in Karatal village and Saryzhara village. The medieval city could be dated back to 5-12 centuries. The ancient rural settlement Sarzhyra was also found in Zaisan district. The distance between them is 25-30 km. Fragments of ceramic vases, ceramic stones used for constriction, and jewelry pieces made of stone were discovered there. It could be a small branch of the well-known Silk Way. The main road runs towards the Junggar Gateways. The second branch runs along Tarbagatai, Aksuat, further Zaisan, Zhemenei, along Black Irtysh to China. Archeological excavations are underway.

It is noteworthy, it is archeologist Abdesh Toleubai who found the third Golden Man in Shilikti village in Zaisan district.