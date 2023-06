Ancient Kazakh utensils on display in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Atyrau regional history museum opens an exhibition featuring the ancient utensils made of wood and leather, Kazinform reports.

As the head of the museum said, houseware is not just the arts and crafts but also the history of Kazakh traditions.

The exhibition showcases various kitchenware used for different purposes, for food preparing and serving.