Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Ancient castle used by Romans and Byzantines destroyed in Türkiye earthquake

6 February 2023, 18:35
Ancient castle used by Romans and Byzantines destroyed in Türkiye earthquake

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM The earthquake that struck Türkiyeand Syria on Monday has badly damaged Gaziantep Castle, a historic site and tourist attraction in southeastern Turkey, Kazinform reports citing CNN.

The castle collapsed during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in the early hours of February 6.

«Some of the bastions in the east, south and southeast parts of the historical Gaziantep Castle in the central Şahinbey district were destroyed by the earthquake, the debris was scattered on the road,» Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

«The iron railings around the castle were scattered on the surrounding sidewalks. The retaining wall next to the castle also collapsed. In some bastions, large cracks were observed,» the report said.

The dome and eastern wall of the historical Şirvani Mosque, which is located next to the castle and is said to have been built in the 17th century, also partially collapsed, it added.

According to archaeological excavations, the castle was first built as a watchtower in the Roman period in the second and third centuries C.E. and expanded over time.

It took its current form during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian (527-565 C.E.), according to Turkish Museums, the official site of museums and archaeological sites in the country.

Most recently, it served as the Gaziantep Defense and Heroism Panoramic Museum.

So far, there have been more than 18 recorded aftershocks measuring 4 or higher on the Richter scale since the initial tremor, one of the strongest to hit Turkey in a century.

More than 600 people have been killed throughout the affected areas of Turkey and Syria.

According to Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay, some 1,700 buildings were damaged across 10 Turkish cities.


Photo from Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Related news
Over 31,600 dead from last week's powerful quakes in southern Türkiye
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Syria
Kazakhstanis raised some KZT 18 mln to buy yurts for quake-hit Türkiye
Теги:
Read also
ANSA: Italy’s Lazio, Lombardy vote to elect new governors
Christodoulides wins Cyprus presidential election
S. Korean president orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey
Over 31,600 dead from last week's powerful quakes in southern Türkiye
COVID-19 cases in Tokyo down below 1,000 for 1st time in 8 months
Rescue teams save more survivors of powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
New Zealand declares state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle arrives
Over 29,600 dead from powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
News Partner
Popular
1 Olympic champion Olga Rypakova ends career
2 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha tops overall standing of 2022/23 Short Track World Cup
3 February 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakhstan confirms 47 fresh COVID cases
5 Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev starts strong at 2023 Challenger La Manche

News